signal disable

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Two of my 3 VPS are telling me that the "signal is disable."

As below the same for both, the 3rd one working ok is at the bottom.

I can still see the open trades on the 3 platforms.

All are still fully funded.

Thank for any feedback,

regards




Below is the one working as expected.



 
If signal subscription disabled in VPS so you should enable this subscription in your Metatrader and provide migration/synchronization once again.

Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
  • 2020.04.01
  • www.mql5.com
You should check for this:   signal enabled , message regularly (once a day i would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly. Thanks, i think i've noticed the issue after reading that - noticed in the journal that the currency pairs couldn't be found, and so must have been because they're not in the watchlist, i've added them so hopefully that'll be ok now
 
Sergey Golubev #:
If signal subscription disabled in VPS so you should enable this subscription in your Metatrader and provide migration/synchronization once again.

Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."

The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.

 
GTman #:

The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."

The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.

Register MQL5 account?
It means that you should fill Community tab of Metatrader, after that - adjust all the settings for the signal subscription, and enable the subscription, and migtate this subscripption on MQL5 VPS.

So, follow all the steps in the instructions above.
 
GTman #:

The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."

The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.

Sergey Golubev #:
If signal subscription disabled in VPS so you should enable this subscription in your Metatrader and provide migration/synchronization once again.

Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Is working ok now.

Can you tell me what happened because the 3rd platform continued working ok.

Thanks for your help

 
GTman #:

Is working ok now.

Can you tell me what happened because the 3rd platform continued working ok.

Thanks for your help

How can I know?
I do not know.
It is something between you and your Metatrader (because no one knows about what you did, your settings, how you migrated and so on).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
How can I know?
I do not know.
It is something between you and your Metatrader (because no one knows about what you did, your settings, how you migrated and so on).

yes ok fair enough.

just that they had been working ok for 12 months and no problems.


cheers and thanks.

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