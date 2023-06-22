signal disable
Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
If signal subscription disabled in VPS so you should enable this subscription in your Metatrader and provide migration/synchronization once again.
Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."
The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.
The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."
The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.
It means that you should fill Community tab of Metatrader, after that - adjust all the settings for the signal subscription, and enable the subscription, and migtate this subscripption on MQL5 VPS.
So, follow all the steps in the instructions above.
The 2 platforms with the issue is telling me to "Register MQL5 account."
The one working ok the account is registered by showing me the balance.
If signal subscription disabled in VPS so you should enable this subscription in your Metatrader and provide migration/synchronization once again.
Please check the subscription procedure once again about all the steps:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Is working ok now.
Can you tell me what happened because the 3rd platform continued working ok.
Thanks for your help
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Two of my 3 VPS are telling me that the "signal is disable."
As below the same for both, the 3rd one working ok is at the bottom.
I can still see the open trades on the 3 platforms.
All are still fully funded.
Thank for any feedback,
regards
Below is the one working as expected.