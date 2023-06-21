Is it possible to trade derivatives on MT5?
Yes, but it depends on the broker you are using, that may or may not be proposing them.
The option board can also be activated or deactivated by your broker.
Have a look at that thread that spoke about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352161 (go down a little and you'll even get linked to another thread in Russian where people are trading options too).
Where can I trade options on MT5? - I want to demo options board on MT5 but can I try it?
- 2020.09.28
- www.mql5.com
I want to demo options board on mt5 but cant find any one who offers it. Where can i try the mt5 options board. Who is currently demo/ real trading with mt5 options platform. I'm surprised to find that i have to ask this is in a community forum
Options board?
It exists - look at the image:
Derivatives
The forum
- Derivative Oscillator thread
The articles
Principles of Exchange Pricing through the Example of Moscow Exchange's Derivatives Market
CodeBase
Metatrader 4
- Derivative - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Cauchy derivative - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Metatrader 5
- Derivative - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Cauchy derivative YTG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Cauchy derivative - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- XDerivative_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Derivative_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Exp_derivative - expert for MetaTrader 5
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An derivatives module is demonstrated on this page. But in the application this functionality does not exist. Is it possible to build this somehow via MQL5? I would like to put together my derivatives strategies and automate execution.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/options_board