Stream Deck and Hotkeys ?
Hello everyone, I hope you're well.
Is there a quick shortcut system (hotkeys) for opening and closing orders?
Are there any ready-made solutions or compatibilities with the Stream deck?
Or maybe scalping links or tutorials where I could find things that look similar?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 🙂
Hi, there are many solutions for this. There are many EAs on the market (many of them free) that allow to set some keyboard shortcut, if you know some programming you can make your own custom solution with a few lines of code.
If you want to try and program it yourself check this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/event_handlers/onchartevent
- www.mql5.com
hello Fernando,
Yes Sir, I'm sorry 😅,
if anyone knows of a free solution, please contact me privately
hi,
no one use Stream Deck with MT5 ?
For now, I've just set up a button that launches the application, and the F9 shortcut to open a new order with the stream deck software.
if you have a link to an EA that I can modify later? Just so I have a base to start from.
I think this video can help me, I will try this week or next one to do it with buy and sell market order and pending order with the second video, there are the link :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaa47jc0wmQ&ab_channel=Ren%C3%A9Balke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW-RZOmgxAo&ab_channel=Ren%C3%A9Balke
- 2022.07.24
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Hello everyone, I hope you're well.
Is there a quick shortcut system (hotkeys) for opening and closing orders?
Are there any ready-made solutions or compatibilities with the Stream deck?
Or maybe scalping links or tutorials where I could find things that look similar?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 🙂