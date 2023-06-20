Crippling Bug in MT5
It really baffles me that MT5 still haven't included in chart graphical settings the options to make wicks and bars thicker.
Alberto Gauer Borrego #: It really baffles me that MT5 still haven't included in chart graphical settings the options to make wicks and bars thicker.
This is an issue which many users have been talking about for many years, but unfortunately, MetaTrader's "retro" GUI is yet to be properly upgraded.
It has undergone some changes over the years to improve it a little, but for the most part, not much as changed, which does not really help.
Another bug that I noticed in both MT4 and MT5 when you change the DPI Settings is that you lose the dotted, dashed and dash-dotted lines!! That is ridiculous already...
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So I bought a new monitor and it's 4k, and I noticed that metatrader doesn't look very good on it. Everything is so small you have to zoom in, and even when you zoom in the wicks of the candles are so so thin, almost like a hair. Causes eye strain, very annoying. Not only the candles, but any drawing tool set to thickness 1 will look like a hair strand.
I saw somewhere that I could change DPI settings in terminal.exe, like this:
Ok when you do that it fixes the aesthetic issue and lines are thicker now, you can see the candles and lines properly.
The bug that I found is when you click to see the properties of an object. You draw a trend line, right click on it "trendline properties" so you can adjust thickness, style, etc... But the pop up window for drawing settings does not show up on the screen. It opens up somewhere else, and this causes MT5 to freeze because you are clicking outside the settings window (which gives you that audible warning).
It has been very annoying trying to use MT5 in a 4k monitor.