Help, I can no longer download anything from the store
We can't read your mind nor see your computer.
If you desire a useful answer, then please describe your issue in detail.
Show the start of the Journal log to identify MetaTrader version and build as well as operating system.
Show also any error messages reported in the Journal log.
Show screenshots of any messages or warnings displayed when you try to download.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 e MetaTrader 4 — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
Given that this is an issue with MT4 and unavailability of the Market, please do a search here in the forum as this is a recurring question.
It has been asked many times, and there are several threads about possible causes and solutions.
Very kind many thanks..
MQL4 Market: product [35577] not found in the database
It's been two days since I can no longer buy or download anything from the store can someone help me
- Make sure that you fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password. Your forum login is willipayne39 (do not use your email for login).
- And make sure that you are not using old Windows version
- And check the following: the Market is required for Internet Explorer (the possible latest version) or Microsoft Edge to be installed in computer.
- Do not use external VPS (because some external VPS providers were banned from the Market).
If you bought some product but the product was removed from the Market after that so use the following procedure about how to install:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Please don't post the same topic multiple times. I have removed your other thread and merged it into this one.
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