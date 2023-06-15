Critical Bug in MetaTrader 5
What build of MetaTrader 5 is this?
The current officially released build is 3802.
Is this broker supplied data, or Custom Symbols, or MetaQuotes demo account?
Please note that MetaQuotes demo servers are only for beta testing and the quality of the data is not guaranteed. It is best to test with data supplied by broker accounts, be they demo or real.
What build of MetaTrader 5 is this?
The current officially released build is 3802.
Is this broker supplied data, or Custom Symbols, or MetaQuotes demo account?
Please note that MetaQuotes demo servers are only for beta testing and the quality of the data is not guaranteed. It is best to test with data supplied by broker accounts, be they demo or real.
It is the newest build 3802. I use RoboForex ECN Hedge Demo account.
I think it is broker supplied data, not custom symbols, normal forex pairs.It happens on testing an EA that is placing trades on different symbols. I test on real ticks. I see in the journal that ticks of different symbols are downloaded while test is running.
I have the same broker with both real and demo, and I am not having any problems with build 3802.
On my end, the data does not present any irregularity.
Please show the log output in the Tester Journal.
Can you provide something that I can test on my end to replicate the issue?
As a separate test, can you perhaps delete all the brokers data and have it download it again?
Make a backup first!
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I have used Strategy Tester in MT5 and it gave me invalid open prices, while showing 100% history quality! Before placing a trade I have checked that ask and bid are not zero.
As you see on the following screenshot. The open price of EURGBP and AUDJPY are showing 0. And based on this open price the profit is +$10k. That is of course not true.
History quality is showing 100% and I tested on real ticks!