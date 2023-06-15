where to find co-pilot mt5 AI coding assistant?

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thesubject..I wnat to try but mt5 doesnt have it
 
Check what you have written sir. You might want to edit the text.
 
pcindia:
thesubject..I wnat to try but mt5 doesnt have it

Check MetaEditor.

MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT  - summary discussion thread
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - Test version of MQ5 Copilot in beta 3647
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - Test version of MQ5 Copilot in beta 3647
  • 2023.03.24
  • www.mql5.com
Test version of mql5 copilot in beta 3647. In today's beta version 3647, we've included the first version of copilot, a feature to enhance the editor's ability to write code. Besides, let's be honest, copilot is the poorest of all the candidates
 
pcindia:
thesubject..I wnat to try but mt5 doesnt have it

Editor:


 

Thanks everyone.I found it on meta editor but its just not like chatgpt. Chatgpt produces program with lots of errors and I really wish there was way to automatically fix those errors with click of a button

Edited by moderator—don't SHOUT

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