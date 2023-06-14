Backtest problem for [Market Closed]

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[Deleted]  

Dear

Some this my EA stack in backtest for [Market Closed] problem. 



This problem show not all broker account. It show some broker. Is there any why i can't overcome this problem in MQL code?


Please help me someone

 
Mohammad Ali:

Dear

Some this my EA stack in backtest for [Market Closed] problem. 

This problem show not all broker account. It show some broker. Is there any why i can't overcome this problem in MQL code?

Please help me someone

This is normal, your EA is trying to open a trade right at midnight, 00:00:00 server time, when most brokers and markets are closed.

If your EA keeps trying, you will be able to open this trade a few minutes later.

If you haven't coded your EA in a way that will keep trying for a few minutes and stops after a few attemps, then it will not open the trade.

By the way, you've asked the same thing a year ago: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/387479
 

2022.07.22 is 22nd of July 2022, and it was Friday.
As to the time (00:00:00) so it may be midnight (between the Friday and Sunday).
But the forex market is closed during the weekend.

So, the forex market may be started to be closed for some brokers at this time.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

2022.07.22 is 22nd of July 2022, and it was Friday.
As to the time (00:00:00) so it may be midnight (between the Friday and Sunday).
But the forex market is closed during the weekend.

So, the forex market may be started to be closed for some brokers at this time.

The EA is trying to open the trade on the 22nd of July 2022, Friday at 00:00:00 Sergey, so its Friday morning, not night.

[Deleted]  
Mohammad Ali: Is there any why i can't overcome this problem in MQL code?

Yes!

SymbolInfoSessionQuote

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.

SymbolInfoSessionTrade

Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
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