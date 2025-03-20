Add a text above a horizontal line

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In mql4 we can add some text to a HLine with ObjectSetText command. But in MQL5 I can't find any way to do this. Anybody Knows any solution to add a text above a Horizontal line?
[Deleted]  
mahmoodi1072: In mql4 we can add some text to a HLine with ObjectSetText command. But in MQL5 I can't find any way to do this. Anybody Knows any solution to add a text above a Horizontal line?

On both MQL5 and MQL4+ you can use ...

ObjectSetString

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

OBJPROP_TEXT

Description of the object (the text contained in the object)

string
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

On both MQL5 and MQL4+ you can use ...

ObjectSetString

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

OBJPROP_TEXT

Description of the object (the text contained in the object)

string

I used ObjectSetString , but my text doesn't display .

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-(10*Point());
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,"price_line",OBJ_HLINE,0,0,price))
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a Horizontal Line. Error code = ",GetLastError());
   }
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBrown);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_ZORDER,3);
   ObjectSetString(0,"price_line",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Price= " + DoubleToString(price));
   
  }
Files:
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bbb.jpg  194 kb
[Deleted]  
mahmoodi1072 #: I used ObjectSetString , but my text doesn't display .

F8 — Chart properties ... Show object descriptions


As produced by your code ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

F8 — Chart properties ... Show object descriptions


As produced by your code ...


thanks...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

On both MQL5 and MQL4+ you can use ...

ObjectSetString

Sets the value of the corresponding object property

OBJPROP_TEXT

Description of the object (the text contained in the object)

string
Is there a way to bring the text on the right side of the chart ? 
 
emadsh001 #:Is there a way to bring the text on the right side of the chart ? 

Create a text object

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