Submit for Review Button Not working
Chioma Obunadike:
I'm trying to upload a product to the market but for some reason the submit for review button does not do anything when I click on it. I have submitted all necessary documents or am I missing something. Please assist.
It's been a while i see this problem. The thing is it is reviewing in background and you will receive private message when validation is complete. Then you can proceed with publish stage.
Yashar Seyyedin #:
It's been a while i see this problem. The thing is it is reviewing in background and you will receive private message when validation is complete. Then you can proceed with publish stage.
Oh I see. Thanks.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm trying to upload a product to the market but for some reason the submit for review button does not do anything when I click on it. I have submitted all necessary documents or am I missing something. Please assist.