Submit for Review Button Not working

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I'm trying to upload a product to the market but for some reason the submit for review button does not do anything when I click on it. I have submitted all necessary documents or am I missing something. Please assist.

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Chioma Obunadike:

I'm trying to upload a product to the market but for some reason the submit for review button does not do anything when I click on it. I have submitted all necessary documents or am I missing something. Please assist.

It's been a while i see this problem. The thing is it is reviewing in background and you will receive private message when validation is complete. Then you can proceed with publish stage.

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

It's been a while i see this problem. The thing is it is reviewing in background and you will receive private message when validation is complete. Then you can proceed with publish stage.

Oh I see. Thanks. 

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