Market Tab Issues in my MT5, can't download my purchased EAs and can't load other products

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Yesterday after I rebooted my computer, I redownloaded MT5, and I had problem accessing market - It keeps showing blank or no data while signal and VPS worked fine. Then when it finally showed up, I tried to download an utility I've purchased before, but it keeps failing. AND when I click to see other products, this weird message shows up. What can I do...

 
Try to install the custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website, login into that with your broker trading account and your MQL5 account and try again.
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