can we extend levels to a date instead to end of chart (left or right) in obj_fibo ?
i didnt find any in documentation or maybe i missed it
Ahmed_Fouda:
If you are referring to fibo expansion....
You didn't try very hard. Non-label objects only have chart coordinates (price and time).
Open the object properties and change it. Or use ObjectCreate/ObjectMove
