can we extend levels to a date instead to end of chart (left or right) in obj_fibo ?

New comment
 
i didnt find any in documentation or maybe i missed it 
 
Ahmed_Fouda:
i didnt find any in documentation or maybe i missed it 


If you are referring to fibo expansion....
 
Ahmed_Fouda: i didnt find any in documentation or maybe i missed it 

You didn't try very hard. Non-label objects only have chart coordinates (price and time).

Open the object properties and change it. Or use ObjectCreate/ObjectMove

New comment