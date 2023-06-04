oncharteven after pressing a button
Ahmed_Fouda: how can i get chart mouse click x,y (inside a class method) using OnEvent() ?
You call your class method from OnChartEvent.
The problem is that i am checking for many Events . i will have to call many class methods fron OnChartEvent.
By clicking the right button before will make me chose the method i need directly without having to loop through all of them .
Ahmed_Fouda i will have to call many class methods fron OnChartEvent.
That makes no sense. You know what type of event, on what object or mouse coordinate. Given the information there is only one method to call.
hello
how can i get chart mouse click x,y (inside a class method) using OnEvent() ?
