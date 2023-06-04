oncharteven after pressing a button

hello

how can i get chart mouse click x,y (inside a class method) using OnEvent() ?

 

thanks

 
Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/eventfunctions/eventchartcustom
Ahmed_Fouda: how can i get chart mouse click x,y (inside a class method) using OnEvent() ?

You call your class method from OnChartEvent.

 
You call your class method from OnChartEvent.

The problem is that i am checking for many Events . i will have to call  many class methods fron OnChartEvent.

By clicking the right button before will make me chose the method i need directly without having to loop through all of them .



 
Ahmed_Fouda i will have to call  many class methods fron OnChartEvent.

That makes no sense. You know what type of event, on what object or mouse coordinate. Given the information there is only one method to call.

