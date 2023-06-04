MT5 sensitivity

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I think my MT5 is hacked, the sensitivity of the charts is wanting  e,g the Relative Strength indexes have not touched the overbought and oversold lines,this is a breach of security can someone help me with identifying this person
 
You are using an RSI 34, I don't see anything abnormal.
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Remmy komora: I think my MT5 is hacked, the sensitivity of the charts is wanting  e,g the Relative Strength indexes have not touched the overbought and oversold lines,this is a breach of security can someone help me with identifying this person

There is no "hacking"! There is no "breach of security"!

You should learn the maths behind any indicator you use, so that you can understand its behaviour.

If you need a faster reacting RSI, then reduce its period.

The primary cycle of a RSI with period of 34 is approximately equivalent to the primary cycle of a simple moving average of 67 bars.

Also, if you remove the fixed "Fixed Minimum" and "Fixed Maximum" in the RSI properties, so that it scales automatically, it will be easier to view the boundary crossings.

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Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators

you are guessing, its the ADX is the one that has 34 bars. 

 
you have given me a good point I should remove the maximum and minimum points so that it doeas automatically !
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Remmy komora #: you are guessing, its the ADX is the one that has 34 bars. 
We are not guessing. It is stated on your Screenshot ... "RSI(34)". You are using an RSI with period 34.
 
Remmy komora #: you are guessing, its the ADX is the one that has 34 bars. 

Your posted image clearly shows ADX(34) and RSI(34)

 
William Roeder #:

Your posted image clearly shows ADX(34) and RSI(34)

thats the image only but on the EA advisor is different. The ADX is 34 and the RSI is 12, I shall look at it again on Monday

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Remmy komora #: thats the image only but on the EA advisor is different. The ADX is 34 and the RSI is 12, I shall look at it again on Monday

Your question was very clear in which you show screenshots and ask why the RSI was not touching the upper and lower zones often. There was no mention about EAs.

We gave you an answer. If you don't wish to accept it, then that is your prerogative, but we have nothing more to add. Do your own research.

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