MT5 sensitivity
- Security Question
- Can an EA Draw A Line
- Time Sensitive help needed...
There is no "hacking"! There is no "breach of security"!
You should learn the maths behind any indicator you use, so that you can understand its behaviour.
If you need a faster reacting RSI, then reduce its period.
The primary cycle of a RSI with period of 34 is approximately equivalent to the primary cycle of a simple moving average of 67 bars.
Also, if you remove the fixed "Fixed Minimum" and "Fixed Maximum" in the RSI properties, so that it scales automatically, it will be easier to view the boundary crossings.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
you are guessing, its the ADX is the one that has 34 bars.
Your question was very clear in which you show screenshots and ask why the RSI was not touching the upper and lower zones often. There was no mention about EAs.
We gave you an answer. If you don't wish to accept it, then that is your prerogative, but we have nothing more to add. Do your own research.
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