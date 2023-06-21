I want to color a single candle at position 9

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Hi everybody,


I need to draw only one candle at position 9 with black color.

I am using MT5

Does anyone have help?

position 9 with black color 



Thanks.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Web Colors
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Web Colors
  • www.mql5.com
Web Colors - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  

Search in the CodeBase for example code for colouring candles and study the code. Here is one example ...

Code Base

Time_Candle_Custom

Nikolay Kositsin, 2018.11.20 12:51

The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time
MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Source Code Library for MetaTrader 5
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Search in the CodeBase for example code for colouring candles and study the code. Here is one example ...


Your link base on time to draw specific candle. Is there another way to draw base on the index of candle?

[Deleted]  
Dang Khoa Pham #: Your link base on time to draw specific candle. Is there another way to draw base on the index of candle?
Yes! Study the code and adapt it to your needs!
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