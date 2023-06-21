I want to color a single candle at position 9
Search in the CodeBase for example code for colouring candles and study the code. Here is one example ...
Nikolay Kositsin, 2018.11.20 12:51The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time
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Hi everybody,