HELP: Signal and VPS

New comment
 

I have a MQL5 signal copied on the account which is migrated to a MQL5 VPS along with several other EAs and charts. 

The problem is that the signal is reported as DISABLED when I migrate the account and it doesn't work.

I don't know what to do. Can anybody help?

Thanks

 

Make sure that you did everything which was described in the instruction:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

-------------------

Besides, it is not recommending to use EA or any other trades on the trading account with signal subscription.

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Make sure that you did everything which was described in the instruction:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

-------------------

Besides, it is not recommending to use EA or any other trades on the trading account with signal subscription.

Thank you Sergey for the solution. I fixed it (I didn't realize that I always have to re-enable signal subscription in Tools>Signals every time I stop the VPS and then migrate) .

New comment