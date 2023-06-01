HELP: Signal and VPS
Make sure that you did everything which was described in the instruction:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Besides, it is not recommending to use EA or any other trades on the trading account with signal subscription.
Thank you Sergey for the solution. I fixed it (I didn't realize that I always have to re-enable signal subscription in Tools>Signals every time I stop the VPS and then migrate) .
I have a MQL5 signal copied on the account which is migrated to a MQL5 VPS along with several other EAs and charts.
The problem is that the signal is reported as DISABLED when I migrate the account and it doesn't work.
I don't know what to do. Can anybody help?
Thanks