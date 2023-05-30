Arrows/symbols all over the chart

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Hi everyone, could someone please help me solve this and tell me why this happens? I tried prev_calculated, IndicatorsCounted(), fixed amount of bars, also tried this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/159093/page2#comment_16536812, nothing worked...


Thanks in advance


arrowsallover

 
Hgu Gh: could someone please help me solve this and tell me why this happens

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

We can't see your broken code.

Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

 

I used prev_calculated, IndicatorCounted(), fixed amount of bars and the post I referred to:

//for prev_calculated
int limit2;
   int counted_bars2 = prev_calculated;

   if(counted_bars2 < 0) {
      return(-1);
   }

   if(counted_bars2 > 0) {
      counted_bars2--;
   }
limit2 = rates_total - counted_bars2;   
   for(int a=limit2;a>=0;a--)
        {
        }
return(rates_total);

//for IndicatorCounted()

    int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
    if (counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--;
    int limit = Bars - counted_bars -1;

   for(int i=limit;i>0;i--)
        {
        }

//for fixed amount of bars

int a = 2121;
   
   while(a > 0)
     { 
      a--;
     }

// for the post one

int      iBar  = Rates_total - prev_calculated;
while(iBar > 0){ --iBar;
   ⋮
}
return rates_total - (iBar + 1); // Redraw iBar.
 
Hgu Gh #: I used prev_calculated, IndicatorCounted(), fixed amount of bars and the post I referred to:

Always post all relevant code. What you posted is nonsense.

 
William Roeder #:

Always post all relevant code. What you posted is nonsense.

The inside code is just this, thought it was not relevant: 

if(Open[i+1]>Close[i+1] && Open[i]>Close[i])
       {
       SELL[i]=High[i];
       }
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