Arrows/symbols all over the chart
Hgu Gh: could someone please help me solve this and tell me why this happens
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I used prev_calculated, IndicatorCounted(), fixed amount of bars and the post I referred to:
//for prev_calculated int limit2; int counted_bars2 = prev_calculated; if(counted_bars2 < 0) { return(-1); } if(counted_bars2 > 0) { counted_bars2--; } limit2 = rates_total - counted_bars2; for(int a=limit2;a>=0;a--) { } return(rates_total); //for IndicatorCounted() int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--; int limit = Bars - counted_bars -1; for(int i=limit;i>0;i--) { } //for fixed amount of bars int a = 2121; while(a > 0) { a--; } // for the post one int iBar = Rates_total - prev_calculated; while(iBar > 0){ --iBar; ⋮ } return rates_total - (iBar + 1); // Redraw iBar.
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Hi everyone, could someone please help me solve this and tell me why this happens? I tried prev_calculated, IndicatorsCounted(), fixed amount of bars, also tried this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/159093/page2#comment_16536812, nothing worked...
Thanks in advance