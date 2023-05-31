How to draw an object OVER Candle Stick Bars, and not behind them
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey guys, im trying to draw an arrow that will appear on top of the candle sticks and not be hidden behind them as shown.
Here are the Object settings that I am using.
Any help on how they can appear in front of the bars?!
Many Thanks