How to draw an object OVER Candle Stick Bars, and not behind them

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Hey guys, im trying to draw an arrow that will appear on top of the candle sticks and not be hidden behind them as shown. 

Here are the Object settings that I am using.

Any help on how they can appear in front of the bars?!

Many Thanks

                  string drawArrowSell = "SellOrderArrow-"+IntegerToString(i+1)+"-"+IntegerToString(magicnumber)+"-"+IntegerToString(TimeCurrent());
                  
                  ObjectCreate(drawArrowSell, OBJ_ARROW_SELL, 0, OrderOpenTime(), (OrderOpenPrice()+(60*Point)));
                  ObjectSetInteger(0,drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 234);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0,drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0,drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 3);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0,drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);                
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, BORDER_RAISED);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true);
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, drawArrowSell, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
 
Check the chart options for not being in foreground.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Check the chart options for not being in foreground.

Thank you Carl, it worked 

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