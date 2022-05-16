Draw the trend curve in the background behind the candlesticks
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
I know that it is not obvious, but topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Thanks for notifying me
I have the following Trend Curve indicator and I would like to have it drawn in the background behind the candlesticks
At the moment when i load it on my chart, it covers the candle sticks and appears on the foreground of the chart
Below is the code that I used
Any help will be appreciated
First,it is simply an Hull moving average (HMA) indicator and can be managed/displayed in background by chart property
though so late replying - :)
