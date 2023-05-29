How to Remove a service - page 2
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I only had a cursory look at it, but from it I got the impression that a service terminates much like a script:
Let's expand the capabilities of the previous service and name the new one dStartStop.mq5.
I only had a cursory look at it, but from it I got the impression that a service terminates much like a script:
You can check for that conditions and warn the user to fix it. The service can still work until it's fixed. No need to remove it.
You would need to convince me it's needed, then I could ask.
EDIT: Just to be clear I don't have any power, just good reputation and relations so I can ask when I am convinced something is a good idea.
Well this (autostart on start of the terminal) what a service makes a service and it was offered exactly for this. Is you don't need/want an automated (re-)start and a program working without user intervention use a script, an EA or an indicator.
You can check for that conditions and warn the user to fix it. The service can still work until it's fixed. No need to remove it.
You would need to convince me it's needed, then I could ask.
EDIT: Just to be clear I don't have any power, just good reputation and relations so I can ask when I am convinced something is a good idea.
Well this (autostart on start of the terminal) what a service makes a service and it was offered exactly for this. Is you don't need/want an automated (re-)start and a program working without user intervention use a script, an EA or an indicator.
Hmm, have you tried to jump to the end of the service program e.g. with a break within the endless loop in case of an error? Or a simple return might do it as well just like in a script?
Finally you con remove the service using the Windows tools to manage automated services - I guess.
Hmm, have you tried to jump to the end of the service program e.g. with a break within the endless loop in case of an error? Or a simple return might do it as well just like in a script?
Finally you con remove the service using the Windows tools to manage automated services - I guess.
Actually I would find a lot more useful to be able to start/stop or check if a service is running (easily) by code then adding/removing it which is the user responsibility (as everything similar on MT5 environment). Of course if we had also the possibility to add/remove a service by code, that would be good, but that's not really something critical at all.
The most important in my opinion would be to have some API to interact with services, from EA, indicators, or other services.
The most important in my opinion would be to have some API to interact with services, from EA, indicators, or other services.