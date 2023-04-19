No Journal logs appearing in MQL5 VPS Server journals viewer.

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I have an MQL VPS server running, but it's producing no terminal or expert logs in the journals' viewer for the server?

 
Did you migrate your EA on your PC to the VPS?

          Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 - MQL5 Articles № 18 (2010)
 
William Roeder #:
Did you migrate your EA on your PC to the VPS?

          Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 - MQL5 Articles № 18 (2010)

Yes, my EAs are operating, running multiple, but no logs, which is a bit of a problem as I can't observer any error logs I've built into my code.

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