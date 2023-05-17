Have text label move aligned with horizontal support/resistance lines as I scroll chart both left and right and check multiple timeframes
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There are text objects and there are label objects. There are no text label objects.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
There are text objects and there are label objects. There are no text label objects.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
There is text label as shown on MT5 screenshot "text label.png" attached.That is the button I am referring to
You need to use "Text" object, not "Text label".
I had already tried Text Object too.It doesnt work when you scroll the charts to the left and right and text left behind when new candlesticks are formed as time goes by so that if goes further and further to the left with time until it disappears from the chart and one is forced to move the text to the right all the time
I had already tried Text Object too.It doesnt work when you scroll the charts to the left and right and text left behind when new candlesticks are formed as time goes by
It should not.
Provide full screenshots (not tiny area) of the chart and of your object properties to show what you are doing.
It should not.
Provide full screenshots (not tiny area) of the chart and of your object properties to show what you are doing.
Please find the first screenshot of when I put the text objects on the horizontal lines at 16.04 my local time.Image appropriately named as "text objects at 16.04 local time.png" and check on the X-axis highlighted as approx 16.04 my local time.
As time passed on upto my current time approx 19.37 find the screenshot named "text objects at 19.37 local time.png".As you can see from this screenshot,none of the text objects are appearing as they are all stuck at the 16.04 X axis time.I am normally forced to move each text manually to re-align them with their corresponding horizontal lines which is extremely tedious.I need these text objects to dynamically move with the chart and remained fixed and aligned to their corresponding horizontal lines as time goes by and new candlesticks are formed and remain aligned if I scroll through the charts to the left to review historical price action.
The properties that I have on these text objects (example text object 4,125) are shown in the other 3 screenshots.
Sorry, I had misunderstood your issue.
It's normal your text is not moving as it's set with date time for today at 16:05, it will stay there.
You need a custom code (indicator or EA) to update the price/datetime where your texts are displayed.
If anyone has a code that can tie a text to a horizontal line that would be helpful.Hopefully in future the MT developers would add a feature in horizontal lines properties to enable traders add custom text thats always aligned to the lines and dynamically move with the chart
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