Interesting finding in MQL4 (not for real use....)
There was probably a time when MetaQuotes was working on completely unifying both platforms, but it probably become too problematic and decided to just stop developing MT4/MQL4.
There was probably a time when MetaQuotes was working on unifying both platforms, but it probably become too problematic and decided to just stop developing MT4/MQL4.
As a side note, in MT5 I use this hack to print names of structure fields (as a fast reference).
It can also print "un-documented" fields.
Not applicable for MT4.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Print sructure fields. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template <typename T> void PrintStruct() { T st1 = {}; T a[1]; a[0] = st1; // one-element array Print(typename(st1)); Print(" {"); ArrayPrint(a); Print(" };"); } void OnStart(void) { PrintStruct<MqlRates>(); PrintStruct<MqlTradeRequest>(); } /* struct MqlRates { [time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume] [0] 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0.0000 0.0000 0.000 0.00000 0 0 0 }; struct MqlTradeRequest { [action] [magic] [order] [symbol] [volume] [price] [stoplimit] [sl] [tp] [deviation] [type] [type_filling] [type_time] [expiration] [comment] [position] [position_by] [reserved] [0] 0 0 0 null 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0 1970.01.01 00:00:00 null 0 0 ... }; */
Apparently MQL4 has these structures defined, which come from MQL5 and find their usage in MQL5.
Have there ever been plans to iintegrate book-details to MT4?? - At least this could be some evidence for such plans.
For the fun of it.
Here is how I found out about it:
While developing the MQL4-Portion of the library lib_debug from Code Base (Link) This appeard as compiling, but not resolving as the relevant functions were disabled for MQL4. - I came across and saw, I could address the in MQL5 documented members (mostly).
Funny, how things show up over time.
As said, for entertainment, not for usage, I guess.... Or has anyone a usage-scenario for these data structures in MQL4?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Apparently MQL4 has these structures defined, which come from MQL5 and find their usage in MQL5.
Have there ever been plans to iintegrate book-details to MT4?? - At least this could be some evidence for such plans.
For the fun of it.
Here is how I found out about it:
While developing the MQL4-Portion of the library lib_debug from Code Base (Link) This appeard as compiling, but not resolving as the relevant functions were disabled for MQL4. - I came across and saw, I could address the in MQL5 documented members (mostly).
Funny, how things show up over time.
As said, for entertainment, not for usage, I guess.... Or has anyone a usage-scenario for these data structures in MQL4?