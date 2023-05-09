Invalid parameters on my MT5 demo. Please help
Hello,
my mt5 demo account was working fine on Friday.
Its now Monday afternoon went to place a trade and it says invalid parameters. It will not let me place anything.
I have tried restarting and logging in, cant get it going. Does anyone know what the problem is?
- If your demo account is expired so you can open the other demo account.
Because many brokers are providing the demo accouts for limited time only.
- If it is about EA's parameters so go to EA's settings and correct your parameters.
- If it is about any other parameters so - correct those parameters.
- If your demo account is expired so you can open the other demo account.
Because many brokers are providing the demo accouts for limited time only.
- If it is about EA's parameters so go to EA's settings and correct your parameters.
- If it is about any other parameters so - correct those parameters.
I haven't touched any parameters and the account is not expired.
today all of a sudden it let me place a trade.
Doesn't make sense
Now eveything is frozen again,Price is not moving at all now.
it now says off quotes when I try and place a order.
I have a live order in that it let me place about 2 hours ago,now that position is unmanagable.
I haven't touched any parameters and the account is not expired.
today all of a sudden it let me place a trade.
Doesn't make sense
Now eveything is frozen again,Price is not moving at all now.
it now says off quotes when I try and place a order.
I have a live order in that it let me place about 2 hours ago,now that position is unmanagable.
It can not be frozen by itself, it may be for the following reasons:
- you have bad internet connection of your Metatrader to the broker's server;
- you are trying to trade the symbol which was prohibited to trade by your broker according to specification;
- you are using bad coded EA which is the reason of this "frozen" - fix your EA;
- your broker is having bad quotes/datafeed - ask your broker to fix it on their side;
- and many other reason.
My example -
It can not be frozen by itself, it may be for the following reasons:
- you have bad internet connection of your Metatrader to the broker's server;
- you are trying to trade the symbol which was prohibited to trade by your broker according to specification;
- you are using bad coded EA which is the reason of this "frozen" - fix your EA;
- your broker is having bad quotes/datafeed - ask your broker to fix it on their side;
- and many other reason.
My example -
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Hello,
my mt5 demo account was working fine on Friday.
Its now Monday afternoon went to place a trade and it says invalid parameters. It will not let me place anything.
I have tried restarting and logging in, cant get it going. Does anyone know what the problem is?