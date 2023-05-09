Invalid parameters on my MT5 demo. Please help

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Hello,

my mt5 demo account was working fine on Friday.

Its now Monday afternoon went to place a trade and it says invalid parameters. It will not let me place anything. 

I have tried restarting and logging in, cant get it going. Does anyone know what the problem is?

 
Amax777:

Hello,

my mt5 demo account was working fine on Friday.

Its now Monday afternoon went to place a trade and it says invalid parameters. It will not let me place anything. 

I have tried restarting and logging in, cant get it going. Does anyone know what the problem is?

  • If your demo account is expired so you can open the other demo account.
    Because many brokers are providing the demo accouts for limited time only.
  • If it is about EA's parameters so go to EA's settings and correct your parameters.
  • If it is about any other parameters so - correct those parameters.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
  • If your demo account is expired so you can open the other demo account.
    Because many brokers are providing the demo accouts for limited time only.
  • If it is about EA's parameters so go to EA's settings and correct your parameters.
  • If it is about any other parameters so - correct those parameters.

I haven't touched any parameters and the account is not expired.

today all of a sudden it let me place a trade.

Doesn't make sense

Now eveything is frozen again,Price is not moving at all now.

it now says off quotes when I try and place a order.

I have a live order in that it let me place about 2 hours ago,now that position is unmanagable. 

 

I haven't touched any parameters and the account is not expired


No one knows - your account is expired or not.
For example, I can prove that my demo account isnot expired, and it is my proofs:

But you can not prove anything ... you are just talking ...

 
Amax777 #:

I haven't touched any parameters and the account is not expired.

today all of a sudden it let me place a trade.

Doesn't make sense

Now eveything is frozen again,Price is not moving at all now.

it now says off quotes when I try and place a order.

I have a live order in that it let me place about 2 hours ago,now that position is unmanagable. 

It can not be frozen by itself, it may be for the following reasons:

  • you have bad internet connection of your Metatrader to the broker's server;
  • you are trying to trade the symbol which was prohibited to trade by your broker according to specification;
  • you are using bad coded EA which is the reason of this "frozen" - fix your EA;
  • your broker is having bad quotes/datafeed - ask your broker to fix it on their side;
  • and many other reason.

My example -

     
    Sergey Golubev #:

    It can not be frozen by itself, it may be for the following reasons:

    • you have bad internet connection of your Metatrader to the broker's server;
    • you are trying to trade the symbol which was prohibited to trade by your broker according to specification;
    • you are using bad coded EA which is the reason of this "frozen" - fix your EA;
    • your broker is having bad quotes/datafeed - ask your broker to fix it on their side;
    • and many other reason.

    My example -


      Thank you.

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