Why this completely upside-down results show on Strategy Tester?
It may occur because of the quality of the real ticks data (if some ticks are missing, results will not be accurate) or because the Every tick price modelling generates ticks in a different way that it doesn't necessarily match the real ticks data. The OHLC prices of each bar will always be the same, but the way the tester formed these bars may vary according to the modelling type.
Note that, for example, if every time you enter a long position it opens at 1 tick above the level it should and closes 1 tick below the price level it should, the results will certainly be severely affected (specially if you open lots of positions during your tests).
If you have real ticks of quality, they're more reliable - but if you can (i.e., if you check your conditions when a new bar arrives), always use the 1 minute OHLC or open prices modelling types, which will increase your test speed and also are a reliable way to do backtests in this case.
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All the testing parameter was same. except the modeling. I'm fully confused with these upside-down results. Can someone please tell me why is that?
Results of Modeling - "Every Tick"
Results of Modeling - Every Tick based on real ticks.