Could someone please provide more information about the "license failed " error message?
Could someone please provide more information about the " license failed " error message? This is a free indicator downloaded from the MT4 market, and I am the developer of the indicator. I did not intentionally add this type error messages to the application. When my user change the time frame, what specifically does the error message say? It may be helpful to see a screenshot of the error message to better understand the issue.
- Please Help!
- Goblin "BiPolar" Edition
- Discussion of article "General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5"
Thushara Dissanayake:Are you using an other product in this indicator ?
Could someone please provide more information about the " license failed " error message? This is a free indicator downloaded from the MT4 market, and I am the developer of the indicator. I did not intentionally add this type error messages to the application. When my user change the time frame, what specifically does the error message say? It may be helpful to see a screenshot of the error message to better understand the issue.
Could someone please provide more information about the " license failed " error message? This is a free indicator downloaded from the MT4 market, and I am the developer of the indicator. I did not intentionally add this type error messages to the application. When my user change the time frame, what specifically does the error message say? It may be helpful to see a screenshot of the error message to better understand the issue.
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