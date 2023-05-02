Python / MT5, how to close half a position? - page 2
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If you code it correctly it will work!
Go through your code with the debugger (knowing this is part of knowing to code!)
Code debugging: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code, scroll down to: "Launching and Debuggin": https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
What are the error messages?
Well, here is my code (you can read it from def manageAlerts function) then it's very simple, only a BUY entry and the Half close entry:
Here are the outputs from the console:
Result from the BUY order:
Result from the Half close:
Regards
You have to learn how to debug your code:
Code debugging: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code, scroll down to: "Launching and Debuggin": https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
Have you looked up what 10030 means? It tells you where is your fault (at least one).
You have to learn how to debug your code:
Code debugging: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code, scroll down to: "Launching and Debuggin": https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
Have you looked up what 10030 means? It tells you where is your fault (at least one).
I think the error comes from the request syntax themselves, which is not "really" code related (I mean, it just amount to change one line in the request), I will open a new more high level thread
It comes from your understanding of the filling type.
Please do a search, it was discussed a lot of times.
Indeed, I will try to understand this better
my BUY order:
my "half close" order:
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN should work here since the order is a market order ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
my BUY order:
my "half close" order:
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN should work here since the order is a market order ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
Why are you using a different filling mode for the close ?
You can only use allowed filling mode according to the symbol's settings. See https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#symbol_filling_mode
my BUY order:
my "half close" order:
ORDER_FILLING_RETURN should work here since the order is a market order ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL)