Need help on my EA programming. RSI, MA, signal
If you need help with your code, you will have to show your code. We are unable to read your mind or see your computer.
So, either attach your MQL source file or use the CODE button when you insert code.
Also, if you have errors, show your log output (Experts and Journal logs).
I have moved your thread to the MT4/mql4 section on the forum.
If you need help with your code, you will have to show your code. We are unable to read your mind or see your computer.
So, either attach your MQL source file or use the CODE button when you insert code.
Also, if you have errors, show your log output (Experts and Journal logs).
I have moved your thread to the MT4/mql4 section on the forum.
thank you for your concern... this is my created program panel.. digits are not working together on tick also the time.
this is the code that i write into it..
m_lDateTime.Create(NULL,"lDateTime",0,133,5,1,1); m_lDateTime.Text(TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); m_lDateTime.Color(clrBlack); m_lDateTime.FontSize(9); this.Add(m_lDateTime);
I repeat, we are unable to read your mind nor see your computer.
You have to show all relevant code. We cannot help you if you only show snippets of code that have no context.
And please explain in more clear terms. Your explanation is not clear.
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Good day everyone, I created a program using MQL4 Expert. The program was successfully running using EA (void ontick). the rsi value and some string are shown and working properly. After that i create a panel/dialog using include program with class which i want to attach the early program that i created. On creating the label all are goods and fine, but when it comes to the value of RSI, MA, signal (text or number) the result is not changing or its like freeze that won't run same as together with the TICK or in short once i open the program the result of value digits and time are not moving/running with the TICK. hope some one can help me.. thank you in advance