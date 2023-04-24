Need help to code my control panel MQL4 to run the time in actual
//Call this in the OnTick() function of your EA m_lDateTime.Text(TimeToStr(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS))
Osazee Asikhemhen #:
what is the code to call in the OnTick() function of EA
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- }
thank you for your response..
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Hi everyone,
Can anyone help me to code this concern issue...Time is freeze when i open the EA program. Time does not run in actual..
this is the actual output of EA mq4
this is the code in .mqh
Hope someone can help me to solve this issue.. thank you.