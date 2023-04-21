MQL5 debugger: failed to open terminal process with error 87
Hey, guys. Does anyone know what could cause this problem or has experienced something similar? I have an EA that loads several classes, all correctly instantiated. When I run the code in debug mode, I get this error at different points, and with a memory read error, always with different addresses. As the EA structure grew, this problem started to appear. I attached some images (Portuguese language), to illustrate the problem I'm facing. Thank you very much in advance.
Version 5.00 build 3668
Hey, guys. Does anyone know what could cause this problem or has experienced something similar? I have an EA that loads several classes, all correctly instantiated. When I run the code in debug mode, I get this error at different points, and with a memory read error, always with different addresses. As the EA structure grew, this problem started to appear. I attached some images (Portuguese language), to illustrate the problem I'm facing. Thank you very much in advance.
Version 5.00 build 3668
- 2018.11.18
- www.mql5.com
There is the thread about it:
Is the debugger working nonetheless ? Or is this a blocking error ?
I can create a debugbreak anywhere in the code that when advancing a step sometimes the tester dies and sometimes it doesn't. Regardless of the class or role I want to advance on. I'm using visual mode to debug the history.
The debugger works up to a certain point, when the error appears it dies.
There is the thread about it:
I decided to post my question on this forum because of this topic. I've seen him before, but this is different. His classes weren't being instantiated correctly. In my case, they are all instantiated.
I can create a debugbreak anywhere in the code that when advancing a step sometimes the tester dies and sometimes it doesn't. Regardless of the class or role I want to advance on. I'm using visual mode to debug the history.
Can you reproduce it ? If yes, please report here how ?
Also please provide the full path to terminal64.exe and the log files (not screenshots).
Can you reproduce it ? If yes, please report here how ?
Also please provide the full path to terminal64.exe and the log files (not screenshots).
I cannot reproduce due to the structure of the program. I would have to post here all the code with all the classes. Terminal path: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Metaeditor log:
0 2023.04.20 13:58:22.670 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.426 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
0 2023.04.20 13:58:44.514 MQL5 debugger connected
0 2023.04.20 14:00:01.669 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
2 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger failed to open terminal process with error 87
2 2023.04.20 14:01:06.090 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (8 bytes from 0000028A20472000)
0 2023.04.20 14:01:06.754 MQL5 debugger connected
0 2023.04.20 14:01:28.074 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
2 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger failed to open terminal process with error 87
2 2023.04.20 14:03:37.589 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (8 bytes from 000002433FC92000)
0 2023.04.20 14:03:38.248 MQL5 debugger connected
0 2023.04.20 14:05:48.899 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.052 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
2 2023.04.20 16:55:49.060 MQL5 debugger failed to open terminal process with error 87
2 2023.04.20 16:55:49.060 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (8 bytes from 0000023496AB2000)
0 2023.04.20 16:55:49.711 MQL5 debugger connected
1 2023.04.20 16:56:05.302 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory with error 299
2 2023.04.20 16:56:05.302 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (101 bytes from 0000028A013E0230)
1 2023.04.20 16:56:13.481 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory with error 299
2 2023.04.20 16:56:13.481 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (169 bytes from 0000028A013E02D9)
0 2023.04.20 16:58:01.799 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 17:01:17.467 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
2 2023.04.20 17:01:17.475 MQL5 debugger failed to open terminal process with error 87
2 2023.04.20 17:01:17.475 MQL5 debugger failed to read memory (8 bytes from 000001C3EF532000)
0 2023.04.20 17:01:18.147 MQL5 debugger connected
0 2023.04.20 17:02:37.206 MQL5 debugger disconnected
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger starting 'DevSolveSDK.ex5' on history with parameters:
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger symbol: 'WIN$N'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger period: 'M1'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger date from: '2018.04.17'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger date to: '2023.03.30'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger ticks mode: 'm1 ohlc'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger execution delay: 0 ms
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger deposit: 10000
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger currency: 'BRL'
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger leverage: 1:100
0 2023.04.20 17:04:28.559 MQL5 debugger profit in pips: NO
0 2023.04.20 17:04:29.212 MQL5 debugger connected
0 2023.04.20 17:05:12.693 MQL5 debugger disconnected
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hey, guys. Does anyone know what could cause this problem or has experienced something similar? I have an EA that loads several classes, all correctly instantiated. When I run the code in debug mode, I get this error at different points, and with a memory read error, always with different addresses. As the EA structure grew, this problem started to appear. I attached some images (Portuguese language), to illustrate the problem I'm facing. Thank you very much in advance.
Version 5.00 build 3668
Print in the Windows process manager at the exact time of the error. My PC has 16GB of ram, it's a core i7 64 bits windows 10.