Does MT4 platform have a built in feature to show the daily time period vertical lines on all charts time periods ?
Chart Properties (F8)
Chart Properties (F8)
That's that one I saw and when I checked it no change on the charts.
Scratch that I found it. The one in chart properties seems to work as expected, but the one in the options/charts does not seem to do anything that I can tell.
Anyhow, Thanks
I have shown you an example, so please show us a screenshot of your case, including a screenshot of the Chart Properties both the "Common" and the "Colors" tab.
I see it now, Thanks.
I didn't realize that there is a difference between "tools/options/charts, show periods" and "chart properties, show periods"
Chart Properties makes change instant and tools/options does not but requires me to open new chart.
This helps thanks.
The options/charts is the default for new charts. That will not change current charts.
Set up a chart the way you want and save the template “Default”. Apply to other existing charts. Done.
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IE - 5min chart showing market open/close times when I scroll backward or forward on the chart ?
I can't find this feature if it does exist, but figured I would ask before making something for myself.
Thanks