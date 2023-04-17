Does MT4 platform have a built in feature to show the daily time period vertical lines on all charts time periods ?

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Does MT4 platform have a built in feature to show the daily time period vertical lines on all charts time periods ? 

IE - 5min chart showing market open/close times when I scroll backward or forward on the chart ? 

I can't find this feature if it does exist, but figured I would ask before making something for myself. 

Thanks
[Deleted]  
Agent86: Does MT4 platform have a built in feature to show the daily time period vertical lines on all charts time periods ?  IE - 5min chart showing market open/close times when I scroll backward or forward on the chart ?  I can't find this feature if it does exist, but figured I would ask before making something for myself.

Chart Properties (F8)


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Chart Properties (F8)


That's that one I saw and when I checked it no change on the charts. 

Scratch that I found it. The one in chart properties seems to work as expected, but the one in the options/charts does not seem to do anything that I can tell. 

Anyhow, Thanks

[Deleted]  
Agent86 #:That's that one I saw and when I checked it no change on the charts. 
I have shown you an example, so please show us a screenshot of your case, including a screenshot of the Chart Properties both the "Common" and the "Colors" tab.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I have shown you an example, so please show us a screenshot of your case, including a screenshot of the Chart Properties both the "Common" and the "Colors" tab.

I see it now, Thanks.

I didn't realize that there is a difference between "tools/options/charts, show periods" and "chart properties, show periods"
Chart Properties makes change instant and tools/options does not but requires me to open new chart. 

This helps thanks.

 
Agent86 #: The one in chart properties seems to work as expected, but the one in the options/charts does not seem to do anything that I can tell.

The options/charts is the default for new charts. That will not change current charts.

Set up a chart the way you want and save the template “Default”. Apply to other existing charts. Done.

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