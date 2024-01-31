initializing of (EA NAME) (ASSET) failed with code 1
If this is a Market product, then please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. They may need to fix the code.
If this is from a Freelance job, then author needs to fix the bug in their code.
If however, you have the source code and are willing to show it here in public, then do so if you need help fixing it.
However, please show screens shots of the log output of both the Journal Log and the Experts log so that we can identify what the issue is about.
If this is a Market product, then please contact the author and discuss the issue with them. They may need to fix the code.
If this is from a Freelance job, then author needs to fix the bug in their code.
If however, you have the source code and are willing to show it here in public, then do so if you need help fixing it.
However, please show screens shots of the log output of both the Journal Log and the Experts log so that we can identify what the issue is about.
Here is the code. He said theres no bugs and is terribly slow to respond.
Please show the log output of the Experts log and Journal log!
Attached
The reason for the error is because you can only add the indicator to the chart if the indicator's selected timeframe is the same as chart timeframe.
There are also many other bugs in the EA, but this is the main bug causing this 4114 error.
Both in your case and my test, the chart is H1, but the default EA input for the timeframe is H4. This will clash. This is an EA design flaw and bug.
The easiest solution would be to remove the timeframe input ans set everything to the current timeframe or to simply not display the indicators on the chart if the timeframe is different.
But this depends on knowing your original requirement specifications. You may need to discuss it with the developer if you wish to continue the working relationship.
The reason for the error is because you can only add the indicator to the chart if the indicator's selected timeframe is the same as chart timeframe.
There are also many other bugs in the EA, but this is the main bug causing this 4114 error.
Both in your case and my test, the chart is H1, but the default EA input for the timeframe is H4. This will clash. There is a EA design flaw here.
Got it, the issue was the fact that I had a default template which was causing an issue. Thanks for your help.
The reason for the error is because you can only add the indicator to the chart if the indicator's selected timeframe is the same as chart timeframe.
There are also many other bugs in the EA, but this is the main bug causing this 4114 error.
Both in your case and my test, the chart is H1, but the default EA input for the timeframe is H4. This will clash. This is an EA design flaw and bug.
The easiest solution would be to remove the timeframe input ans set everything to the current timeframe or to simply not display the indicators on the chart if the timeframe is different.
But this depends on knowing your original requirement specifications. You may need to discuss it with the developer if you wish to continue the working relationship.
Hi please can you assist with mine having the same issue as well.
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Hello,
I purchased an EA and whenever I try to load it on to charts I am getting this error in the journal:
initializing of (EA NAME) (ASSET) failed with code 1
It runs fine in the tester but does not load onto charts. My developer is not having this issue and it is not a broker issue. I also tried to uninstall and re install my MT5 terminal. I have complied the code and there are no bugs.
I do not know how to code and am mostly unfamiliar with the language.
I'm thinking this may be a terminal issue even though it is a code error. Does this sound familiar to anyone? If it is an easy fix please let me know, if it is code specific I will attach the code.