Renewing trading signal
How do i renew the signal i am subscribed to? I see the renew button for the signal, in the signals tab, but nothing happens when i click it.
Any help would be gratefully received.
Try to do it in MQL5.com website, using this link.
Make sure that you have the necessary funds available in your MQL5 account.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
When i click the link it comes up with the option "start copying in metatrader". When i click that it downloads a copy of metatrader?
I have funds in my account.
Someone must know how to extend a signal subscription?
When i click the link it comes up with the option "start copying in metatrader". When i click that it downloads a copy of metatrader?
I have funds in my account.
Someone must know how to extend a signal subscription?
You need to be logged into the same MQL5 account that you used to make your initial subscription.
If in your case you subscribed with your robert0072 MQL5 account, you must be logged in with that in both your MT4/5 terminal and MQL5.com website.
Having multiple MQL5 accounts is against the rules.
I am logged in to the same MQL account that i used to make my initial subscription.
I am logged in to my MT4 terminal and MQL5.com website with my account.
I only have a single MQL5 account.When i click on "renew" in MT4, a circle thing spins for a few seconds in the terminal panel. The end date does not change. My balance remains the same.
I have just worked out what i have to do. The "renew" button does nothing. In order to renew i have to click the signal, then the terminal panel updates to give details about the signal.
Then it gives the options "Renew subscription for xx USD", and "unsubscribe".
"Renew subscription for xx USD" allows me to renew.
Seems like the renew button should be deleted if it does nothing.
Thanks for your comments, and sorry for wasting your time.
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How do i renew the signal i am subscribed to? I see the renew button for the signal, in the signals tab, but nothing happens when i click it.
Any help would be gratefully received.