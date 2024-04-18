Experts: MoveStopLoss

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MoveStopLoss:

Move the stoploss as the trade moves in your direction at a specific distance.

MoveStopLoss

Author: Daniel Opoku

[Deleted]  
Very helpful. 
 

" you can automate the process and take control of your trades like never before".

That's called a Trailing Stop which is part of MT4 and most EAs since time began...

 
I could not get this thing to work. It would just give, what looked like, random numbers. If I put in 30 pips it would show 170 if I put in 200 it would show 55. 
 
42552768 #:
I could not get this thing to work. It would just give, what looked like, random numbers. If I put in 30 pips it would show 170 if I put in 200 it would show 55. 

Kindly check the settings if is manual or automatic. What you are experiencing suggests that is automatically trailing

 
It doesn't matter if I click True or False for auto trail. I can put any number into distance to trail but a totally different number will show up. If I delete the EA the little smiley face stays on the chart and I can click it and make the numbers what ever I want them to be and they will then show up on the chart.  The smiley face never smiles by the way and if I click allow live trading it doesn't stay clicked). I think my broker has some kind of blocker on it. If brokers, that don't have trailing stops, don't allow your EA it's would be kind of pointless though. Not sure.
 
where's download link?
 
Mohammad1379so #:
where's download link?
MoveStopLoss
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