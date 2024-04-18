Experts: MoveStopLoss
Very helpful.
I could not get this thing to work. It would just give, what looked like, random numbers. If I put in 30 pips it would show 170 if I put in 200 it would show 55.
It doesn't matter if I click True or False for auto trail. I can put any number into distance to trail but a totally different number will show up. If I delete the EA the little smiley face stays on the chart and I can click it and make the numbers what ever I want them to be and they will then show up on the chart. The smiley face never smiles by the way and if I click allow live trading it doesn't stay clicked). I think my broker has some kind of blocker on it. If brokers, that don't have trailing stops, don't allow your EA it's would be kind of pointless though. Not sure.
where's download link?
Mohammad1379so #:MoveStopLoss
where's download link?
where's download link?
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MoveStopLoss:
Move the stoploss as the trade moves in your direction at a specific distance.
Author: Daniel Opoku