Script "Common" popup before execution - how to remove
Yes, if you have the source code. Remove or comment out the following two properties (whichever are present in the source code) ...
Before:
#property script_show_confirm #property script_show_inputs
After:
// #property script_show_confirm // #property script_show_inputs
script_show_confirm
Display a confirmation window before running the script
script_show_inputs
Display a window with the properties before running the script and disable this confirmation window
Yes, if you have the source code. Remove or comment out the following two properties (whichever are present in the source code) ...
Before:
After:
script_show_confirm
Display a confirmation window before running the script
script_show_inputs
Display a window with the properties before running the script and disable this confirmation window
Hey Fernando,
Thanks for the quick reply. I forgot to state that my code is in MQL5.
I added a screenshot:
But as far as I could read, I don't think these affect that?
Yes, you posted in the MQL5 section and so I gave you instructions valid for MQL5 Scripts, just as requested.
However, your latest code screenshot seems to indicate that your program it is not a Script, and more likely a Expert Advisor.
Scripts and Expert Advisors are two different program types. My instructions were for Scripts.
If your program is an Expert Advisor and not a Script, then it can't be solved. Expert Advisors always require confirmation.
Hi Fernando,
Yes. It seems like I was running my script incorrectly. I sorted it by changing back the void OnInit to void OnStart. Silly mistake I guess.
Thank you for your comment
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Hi,
When running a simple script to place a few orders, I get a popup (screenshot below)
I assume everyone gets this. However I would like to avoid it. Is that at all possible?
My reason is that it would be nice to have a swift and instant reation when using the script.
Best,
Martin