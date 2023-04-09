Change background color in a chart via indicator
I'm sure this answer is in the forum somewhere but my searching hasn't come up with anything and then I stumbled across this image https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155/page2 whilst looking for something else.
How is this background chart display changed in an indicator?
Apologies in advance if this question has been answered before, I can't find it.
How is this background chart display changed in an indicator? Apologies in advance if this question has been answered before, I can't find it.
Its with a graphical object. In this case probably either a Rectangle or Bitmap graphical object.
Its with a graphical object. In this case probably either a Rectangle or Bitmap graphical object.
thanks for the insight, this is really helpful. I had thought of this approach and then figured it was a really cumbersome way to add into an indicator so that it changes dynamically when the user scrolls backwards and forwards in the chart, So was hoping that there would be a more efficient way e.g. similar to DRAW_FILLING On reflection, I will try developing an indictor with an artificially high value well above High and a second artificially low value well below the Low and then use DRAW_FILLING to shade the area in between based on the indicator calculation. In this case I wish to reflect a longer term trend as being either bullish or bearish. e.g. if the chart is set to D1 then use a W1 trend indicator.
I guess it's one of your indicators on tha
I guess it's one of your indicators on that chart.
Thanks for the suggestion. Since this is simply a screen shot from an article on an unrelated topic that happened to have a chart effect that I want to use in developing an indicator, I don't see the indicator logic that actually created the effect, hence my question.
Thanks for the suggestion. Since this is simply a screen shot from an article on an unrelated topic that happened to have a chart effect that I want to use in developing an indicator, I don't see the indicator logic that actually created the effect, hence my question.
Your reply got me thinking and I think I found the solution here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1341
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I'm sure this answer is in the forum somewhere but my searching hasn't come up with anything and then I stumbled across this image https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11155/page2 whilst looking for something else.
How is this background chart display changed in an indicator?
Apologies in advance if this question has been answered before, I can't find it.