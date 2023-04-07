Connect metatrader 4 with python through zmq
I already have those two enabled, look
Luis David Grueso Moreno:I would guess you might need certain Visual C++ runtime.
Good evening, I'm trying to connect mt4 with python through zmq, I already have the library saved but for some reason that I still don't know, when loading the bot it can't read the zmq, attached image, in the code I already have the linear #include <Zmq/Zmq.mqh>, to include this library, I already checked the folder where it is saved, but still nothing, I don't know if I should do some installation or something on the PC in general.
Thanks for the help
Google: Dependency Walker to troubleshot DLL issue.
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Good evening, I'm trying to connect mt4 with python through zmq, I already have the library saved but for some reason that I still don't know, when loading the bot it can't read the zmq, attached image, in the code I already have the linear #include <Zmq/Zmq.mqh>, to include this library, I already checked the folder where it is saved, but still nothing, I don't know if I should do some installation or something on the PC in general.
Thanks for the help