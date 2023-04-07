Connect metatrader 4 with python through zmq

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Good evening, I'm trying to connect mt4 with python through zmq, I already have the library saved but for some reason that I still don't know, when loading the bot it can't read the zmq, attached image, in the code I already have the linear #include <Zmq/Zmq.mqh>, to include this library, I already checked the folder where it is saved, but still nothing, I don't know if I should do some installation or something on the PC in general.





Thanks for the help

 
Check "Allow DLL import in the settins of Metatrader" and in the settings of the bot/EA (two places to check this settings).
 

I already have those two enabled, look



 
Luis David Grueso Moreno:

Good evening, I'm trying to connect mt4 with python through zmq, I already have the library saved but for some reason that I still don't know, when loading the bot it can't read the zmq, attached image, in the code I already have the linear #include <Zmq/Zmq.mqh>, to include this library, I already checked the folder where it is saved, but still nothing, I don't know if I should do some installation or something on the PC in general.





Thanks for the help

I would guess you might need certain Visual C++ runtime.
Google: Dependency Walker to troubleshot DLL issue.
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