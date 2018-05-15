TCP Connection Issue
Are you sure you are logged in and have quotes coming in?
Experts need new ticks to execute main functions btw., even if logged in it might not work at weekends. It should display a chart though.
Hello,
I am trying to use the ZeroMQ library in order to send information on a TCP socket
When I use my first line of ZMQ code in my Expert Advisor...
ex:
...and try to execute, I am asked by MT5 the following:
I accept but nothing happens after that, I can the the same impact if I launch it for test over chart history, it does NOT ask me anything but the test never starts and stay as:
Can any of you Help me on this topic ?
Thanks
Please don't double post. I removed your other topic.
Are you sure you are logged in and have quotes coming in?
Experts need new ticks to execute main functions btw., even if logged in it might not work at weekends. It should display a chart though.
Hi kypa,
Thanks for your help
Here are the test lines, as you can see I use OnTimer so I don't really need chart input to trigger my code.
// Required: MQL-ZMQ from https://github.com/dingmaotu/mql-zmq #include <Zmq/Zmq.mqh> //First and only ZMQ line Context context("NAME"); int OnInit() { EventSetMillisecondTimer(1); Comment("INIT DONE"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTimer() { Comment("On Timer"); }
When I comment the line
//Context context("NAME");
It works fine, I can see it in debug:
With the line uncommented
Context context("NAME");
I get this .dll request, that I accept but then it seems the code does NOT run since I never see the comment in the chart (in debug).
Do you have more input on this issue ?
Check the Journal tab. It may contain some sort of error message.
Hi Anthony Garot,
Thanks for your help
The Journal gives me the following:
The Expert Log gives more info:
But honestly I have no clue on why it cannot load the .dll since i give the "OK" when the window request pops.
Do you have an idea ?
Please don't double post. I removed your other topic.
Hi Alain Verleyen,
Pleased to meet you.
Sorry about the repost, but the first one received zero answers...
Will try not to do that again.
Do you think that you know the solution to my issue ?
Thank you in advance
Hi Alain Verleyen,
Pleased to meet you.
Sorry about the repost, but the first one received zero answers...
Will try not to do that again.
Do you think that you know the solution to my issue ?
Thank you in advance
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Hello,
I am trying to use the ZeroMQ library in order to send information on a TCP socket
When I use my first line of ZMQ code in my Expert Advisor...
ex:
Context context("PROJECT");
...and try to execute, I am asked by MT5 the following:
I accept but nothing happens after that, I can the the same impact if I launch it for test over chart history, it does NOT ask me anything but the test never starts and stay as:
Can any of you Help me on this topic ?
Thanks