MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200.
Caleb Sewell:
MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200. The markets are open and fully functioning. What's going on and has anyone experienced this?
If so, please leave a comment explaining how I can do it! I need help ASAP! Thanks in advance!
Down below is a screenshot of the issue and what it's saying.
Just tried and it worked as expected, same server.
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MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200. The markets are open and fully functioning. What's going on and has anyone experienced this?
If so, please leave a comment explaining how I can do it! I need help ASAP! Thanks in advance!
Down below is a screenshot of the issue and what it's saying.