MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200.

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MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200. The markets are open and fully functioning. What's going on and has anyone experienced this?

If so, please leave a comment explaining how I can do it! I need help ASAP! Thanks in advance!

Down below is a screenshot of the issue and what it's saying.

 
Caleb Sewell:

MT5 Keeps saying invalid price on ASX200. The markets are open and fully functioning. What's going on and has anyone experienced this?

If so, please leave a comment explaining how I can do it! I need help ASAP! Thanks in advance!

Down below is a screenshot of the issue and what it's saying.

Just tried and it worked as expected, same server.


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