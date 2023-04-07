Last bar indenting problem ...
Still no luck ... any advise?
iOS 16,
MT5 Build 3603
Alp Duman: Hi ... even though i did it according to the user manual, I can not change the indentation of the last bar on my mobile device. Any recommendation would be appreciated. IOS MT5 Build 3603
This short GIF animation shows how one should touch the little "up arrow" at the bottom of the chart and drag it to the desired position and then release it.
I highlighted it with a yellow circle in the first part of the animation.
Luckily I caught it in one of 20 tries.
How can it be so hard to be able to touch to that up arrow icon?
I used to be able to do it very easily in MT4. I'm getting old.
Thank you.
Success ) Then, there is no need to enter the chart setup mode by adding an indicator plotted on a separate window as explained in the documentation.
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Hi ... even though i did it according to the user manual, I can not change the indentation of the last bar on my mobile device.
Any recommendation would be appreciated.
IOS MT5 Build 3603