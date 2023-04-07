Last bar indenting problem ...

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Hi ... even though i did it according to the user manual, I can not change the indentation of the last bar on my mobile device.

Any recommendation would be appreciated.

IOS MT5 Build 3603

 

Still no luck ... any advise?

iOS 16,

MT5 Build 3603

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Alp Duman: Hi ... even though i did it according to the user manual, I can not change the indentation of the last bar on my mobile device. Any recommendation would be appreciated. IOS MT5 Build 3603

This short GIF animation shows how one should touch the little "up arrow" at the bottom of the chart and drag it to the desired position and then release it.

I highlighted it with a yellow circle in the first part of the animation.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

This short GIF animation shows how one should touch the little "up arrow" at the bottom of the chart and drag it to the desired position and then release it.

I highlighted it with a yellow circle in the first part of the animation.



Luckily I caught it in one of 20 tries.

How can it be so hard to be able to touch to that up arrow icon?

I used to be able to do it very easily in MT4. I'm getting old.

Thank you.

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Alp Duman #: Luckily I caught it in one of 20 tries. How can it be so hard to be able to touch to that up arrow icon? I used to be able to do it very easily in MT4. I'm getting old. Thank you.
It is working for me! Try touch it below the arrow in the date range section.
 

Success ) Then, there is no need to enter the chart setup mode by adding an indicator plotted on a separate window as explained in the documentation.

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Alp Duman #: Success ) Then, there is no need to enter the chart setup mode by adding an indicator plotted on a separate window as explained in the documentation.

Yes, the documentation does seem to be totally misleading.

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