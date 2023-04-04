Adding symbols

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Hello you beautiful people.


I have an issue!


I've been using the demo account for a few weeks and have taken the next set of steps to creating a live account, but! When logging in i just don't have any symbols. I tried to add them through the usual process but when the pop box opens all i get is this

https://photos.app.goo.gl/7jTdwPZ6M9yxBsFaA

I've gone back onto the demo account, and there is an array of folders available. But on this live account, the folders aren't there, and i can't seem to locate the original source to simply copy and paste. So i'm a bit stuck as to how i access the symbols to even commence trading!

Anybody encountered this before and found a solution? Any help would be greatly appreciated

MetaTrader5
MetaTrader5
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You are not properly connected to the trade server, as can be seen by the network icon in the bottom-right corner of the terminal display.


What is reported in your Journal log?

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