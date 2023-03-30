Please help to fix my code MQ4 - Bars strategic
Hi
I do a code in mq4 to show an arrow when:
The Macd is above the 0 level line and the candlestick has the lowest closing price of the last 4, it will show a buy signal.
And when the Macd is below the 0 level line and the candlestick has the highest closing price of the last 4, it will show a sell signal.
the code is without error but it does not display what I want correctly.
How I can solve the problem ?
Please some help.
Thanks !!
Hello. Are you aware the MACD line is the red dashed line in MT platform?
Hello. Are you aware the MACD line is the red dashed line in MT platform?
Hi Thanks !
I want to show the signal (Arrow up or down) when the red line is crossing the level 0 on the MACD indicator. and sometimes the indicator is not correctly counting the fourth lowest or highest close.
As a reference I take the fourth lowest or highest price close depending on where the macd is, between the last 4 candles
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
I do a code in mq4 to show an arrow when:
The Macd is above the 0 level line and the candlestick has the lowest closing price of the last 4, it will show a buy signal.
And when the Macd is below the 0 level line and the candlestick has the highest closing price of the last 4, it will show a sell signal.
the code is without error but it does not display what I want correctly.
How I can solve the problem ?
Please some help.
Thanks !!