MT5 demo added the symbol: SP500m to my symbols list.... when I click on new order for that, all I get is forex... please advise how I can trade SP500m on my MT5 demo. Thanks
- Demo Symbols
- Creating my own list of Forex pairs to choose from, when clicking on the New Order button
- MT5 placing a new order
Hi, I have a MT5 demo and I added the symbol: SP500m to my symbols list.... when I click on new order for that, all I get is forex... please advise how I can trade SP500m on my MT5 demo. Thanks
MT5 demo means: MetaQuotes-Demo, right?
MetaQuotes company is not a broker, and this demo account is mostly use to test beta builds of MT5 and to update MT5 to new build.
And the demo accounts of the brokers should be used for trading for example.
-------------------
SP500m symbol ... you can find this symbol in the Market Watch - right mouse click on the symbol (in the Market Watch) - Specification -
and you can see that trading is disabled for this symbol:
You should create an account with the broker which is proposing the symbols you want to trade (because the symbols and specifications of the symbols are related to the brokers only).
Metaquotes demo account doesn't offer indexes or cryptos for trading.
Open an account with a broker that offers them, as Carl and Sergey already suggested.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use