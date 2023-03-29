Getting access to price feeds
The symbols, the specification of the symbols, the price/data of the symbols and so on - all of them are related to the brokers only.
Besides, many brokers allow to create demo account directly from Metatrader, and it is less than 1 minutes to create a demo account for some of them.
Right mouse click on any space of the Market Watch - Symbols - .. select the symbol and press "Show Symbol".
After that - open the chart for this symbol.
If the data for the symbol is not good enough - open demo account with the other broker (because the data is related to the brokers).
The symbols, the specification of the symbols, the price/data of the symbols and so on - all of them are related to the brokers only.
Besides, many brokers allow to create demo account directly from Metatrader, and it is less than 1 minutes to create a demo account for some of them.
Right mouse click on any space of the Market Watch - Symbols - .. select the symbol and press "Show Symbol".
After that - open the chart for this symbol.
If the data for the symbol is not good enough - open demo account with the other broker (because the data is related to the brokers).
Thanks Sergey. I thought it had something to do with my jurisdiction, since I'm in HK. My friend sat in london didn't have this issue and was able to get live feeds for the indices that we want to trade straight from the brokers. A) i don't see the same servers that he does and hence do get the live feeds that i'm looking for
Thanks Sergey. I thought it had something to do with my jurisdiction, since I'm in HK. My friend sat in london didn't have this issue and was able to get live feeds for the indices that we want to trade straight from the brokers. A) i don't see the same servers that he does and hence do get the live feeds that i'm looking for
jurisdiction ... concerning demo accounts? I do not know ...
The limitations may come from two sides: from our governments and from the other countries/governments.
And sometimes - the limitations from our governments are more stringent than the limitations from the other countries.
And I can open many demo accounts with may brokers (RoboForex and OANDA for MT4, and many brokers for MT5) with not a problem at all
(irrespective off my jurisdiction for example).
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You can make "network rescan" to connect your Metatrader to the other broker's server, for example -
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Hi, I recently downloaded MT5, and i have got two demo accounts with two brokers - thinkmarkets and ICMarkets. However, I don't seem to get the live price feeds for some of the asset classes I would like to see, specifically Indices. How does this work? Do I need to subscribe for live feeds separately?