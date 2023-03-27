Arrow indicator

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Hi I want to create indicator where when I open position manual or by any expert will show me arrow up or down on chart. Its should be simple but cannot find any working ideas.
 
I mean for example on chart with symbol where the indicator will be applied so when the order will be opened by me or expert will show me arrow on that chart. I know its normally on chart this arrow but this must be indicator.Just when order is opened if in short peroid will order closed and opened another order so next arrow on chart with correct direction will apear. thx is somebody will help.
 
I mean I need same or simmilar arrow what is appear on chart when open order if you know what I mean. open order arrow appera its normally but I need this on indicator if possible.
 

If you trade the chart can show you where you opened and closed a position: In the terminal F8 => tab "Show" =>


If you are looking for indicators that paints arrows on the chart you can find here a lot of examples: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=arrow%20indicator&module=mql5_module_codebase

 
thanks for anwer I just need some idicator about opening order not making any difrent signals from diffrent set up parrameters like most of them are......just need simple code if someone could paste here and repeat this is about and looking for some idicator where I open order or expert will do and just need this idicator to show me arrow on that bar thats all.
 
dolasu #:
thanks for anwer I just need some idicator about opening order not making any difrent signals from diffrent set up parrameters like most of them are......just need simple code if someone could paste here and repeat this is about and looking for some idicator where I open order or expert will do and just need this idicator to show me arrow on that bar thats all.
Cant remember where I got this from, but this might do what you are looking for?
Files:
ShowTrades.ex4  96 kb
 
Wayne Ovenstone #:
Cant remember where I got this from, but this might do what you are looking for?

this file cant even open by metaeditor....this is script or indicator i quess? I found somethink simmilar show trades on market in mt5 but this is just historical trades on chart but I just need simple indicator where when I open order or expert will just need arrow on that bar that is signal and that i can use this arrow for diffrent purpouse, order is closed and indicator doing nothink new order is opened new arrow on that bar and repeat and repeat..... Thx for help anyway but cant open file I was trying in mt5 and in mt4 on metaeditor just some few letters with weird words like just doesnt open properly....

 
if anybody will find somethink what Im looking for let me know here thx.
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