Arrow indicator
- Simple indicator does not work. Any help greatly appreciated. Only 20 lines of code. I cannot find the error. Thanks
- How can i add an arrow or something to the chart when an position is opened or closed by my ea?
- Info about Expert Advisor based on Custom Indicator or Existing MT4 indicators
If you trade the chart can show you where you opened and closed a position: In the terminal F8 => tab "Show" =>
If you are looking for indicators that paints arrows on the chart you can find here a lot of examples: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=arrow%20indicator&module=mql5_module_codebase
thanks for anwer I just need some idicator about opening order not making any difrent signals from diffrent set up parrameters like most of them are......just need simple code if someone could paste here and repeat this is about and looking for some idicator where I open order or expert will do and just need this idicator to show me arrow on that bar thats all.
Cant remember where I got this from, but this might do what you are looking for?
this file cant even open by metaeditor....this is script or indicator i quess? I found somethink simmilar show trades on market in mt5 but this is just historical trades on chart but I just need simple indicator where when I open order or expert will just need arrow on that bar that is signal and that i can use this arrow for diffrent purpouse, order is closed and indicator doing nothink new order is opened new arrow on that bar and repeat and repeat..... Thx for help anyway but cant open file I was trying in mt5 and in mt4 on metaeditor just some few letters with weird words like just doesnt open properly....
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