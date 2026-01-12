let's fix your EA or your Idicator ASAP
rachid el jaafari:Unless I'm mistaken, this is the main purpose of the entire Forum. The main difference being that coding Topics have code-specific titles in the greater Forum, of course.
Hey traders !!
uuhh… if you have an EA or indicator that’s not working right cause of some errors, bugs, wrong signals, MT4 or MT5 issues… , just post the code here and show us the error ....
we can fix it for you , or at less just make it work like it should , don't try to work alone just share the problem and let’s solve it together !!!
