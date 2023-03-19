Pls help me to solve this error ...

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hi guys ... i am trying to build EA with ichimoku indicator but  i faced as attached  error  . pls help me if you can 

Files:
error.jpg  78 kb
 

I assume that these parameters aren't set like:


 

  1. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

    Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

  2. Do you really have a “«DataFolder»\Indicators\Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.EXn?” Verify the exact name.

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