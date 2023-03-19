Pls help me to solve this error ...
I assume that these parameters aren't set like:
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
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Be precise and informative about your problem
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Do you really have a “«DataFolder»\Indicators\Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.EXn?” Verify the exact name.
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hi guys ... i am trying to build EA with ichimoku indicator but i faced as attached error . pls help me if you can