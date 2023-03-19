Need Help to fix error in EA -Stdlib.ex4
- You haven't stated an error
- Show us your code where you include stdlib.mqh and called ErrorDescription.
I just buy this EA on Mql 5 store and when i install this error appear and EA not open any trades
can you guide how i can get the code, I am too new to this stuff
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| stdlib.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2005-2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.mql4.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2005-2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.mql4.com"
#property library
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| return error description |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ErrorDescription(int error_code)
{
string error_string;
//---
switch(error_code)
{
//--- codes returned from trade server
case 0: error_string="no error"; break;
case 1: error_string="no error, trade conditions not changed"; break;
case 2: error_string="common error"; break;
case 3: error_string="invalid trade parameters"; break;
case 4: error_string="trade server is busy"; break;
case 5: error_string="old version of the client terminal"; break;
case 6: error_string="no connection with trade server"; break;
case 7: error_string="not enough rights"; break;
case 8: error_string="too frequent requests"; break;
case 9: error_string="malfunctional trade operation (never returned error)"; break;
case 64: error_string="account disabled"; break;
case 65: error_string="invalid account"; break;
case 128: error_string="trade timeout"; break;
case 129: error_string="invalid price"; break;
case 130: error_string="invalid stops"; break;
case 131: error_string="invalid trade volume"; break;
case 132: error_string="market is closed"; break;
case 133: error_string="trade is disabled"; break;
case 134: error_string="not enough money"; break;
case 135: error_string="price changed"; break;
case 136: error_string="off quotes"; break;
case 137: error_string="broker is busy (never returned error)"; break;
case 138: error_string="requote"; break;
case 139: error_string="order is locked"; break;
case 140: error_string="long positions only allowed"; break;
case 141: error_string="too many requests"; break;
case 145: error_string="modification denied because order is too close to market"; break;
case 146: error_string="trade context is busy"; break;
case 147: error_string="expirations are denied by broker"; break;
case 148: error_string="amount of open and pending orders has reached the limit"; break;
case 149: error_string="hedging is prohibited"; break;
case 150: error_string="prohibited by FIFO rules"; break;
//--- mql4 errors
case 4000: error_string="no error (never generated code)"; break;
case 4001: error_string="wrong function pointer"; break;
case 4002: error_string="array index is out of range"; break;
case 4003: error_string="no memory for function call stack"; break;
case 4004: error_string="recursive stack overflow"; break;
case 4005: error_string="not enough stack for parameter"; break;
case 4006: error_string="no memory for parameter string"; break;
case 4007: error_string="no memory for temp string"; break;
case 4008: error_string="non-initialized string"; break;
case 4009: error_string="non-initialized string in array"; break;
case 4010: error_string="no memory for array\' string"; break;
case 4011: error_string="too long string"; break;
case 4012: error_string="remainder from zero divide"; break;
case 4013: error_string="zero divide"; break;
case 4014: error_string="unknown command"; break;
case 4015: error_string="wrong jump (never generated error)"; break;
case 4016: error_string="non-initialized array"; break;
case 4017: error_string="dll calls are not allowed"; break;
case 4018: error_string="cannot load library"; break;
case 4019: error_string="cannot call function"; break;
case 4020: error_string="expert function calls are not allowed"; break;
case 4021: error_string="not enough memory for temp string returned from function"; break;
case 4022: error_string="system is busy (never generated error)"; break;
case 4023: error_string="dll-function call critical error"; break;
case 4024: error_string="internal error"; break;
case 4025: error_string="out of memory"; break;
case 4026: error_string="invalid pointer"; break;
case 4027: error_string="too many formatters in the format function"; break;
case 4028: error_string="parameters count is more than formatters count"; break;
case 4029: error_string="invalid array"; break;
case 4030: error_string="no reply from chart"; break;
case 4050: error_string="invalid function parameters count"; break;
case 4051: error_string="invalid function parameter value"; break;
case 4052: error_string="string function internal error"; break;
case 4053: error_string="some array error"; break;
case 4054: error_string="incorrect series array usage"; break;
case 4055: error_string="custom indicator error"; break;
case 4056: error_string="arrays are incompatible"; break;
case 4057: error_string="global variables processing error"; break;
case 4058: error_string="global variable not found"; break;
case 4059: error_string="function is not allowed in testing mode"; break;
case 4060: error_string="function is not confirmed"; break;
case 4061: error_string="send mail error"; break;
case 4062: error_string="string parameter expected"; break;
case 4063: error_string="integer parameter expected"; break;
case 4064: error_string="double parameter expected"; break;
case 4065: error_string="array as parameter expected"; break;
case 4066: error_string="requested history data is in update state"; break;
case 4067: error_string="internal trade error"; break;
case 4068: error_string="resource not found"; break;
case 4069: error_string="resource not supported"; break;
case 4070: error_string="duplicate resource"; break;
case 4071: error_string="cannot initialize custom indicator"; break;
case 4072: error_string="cannot load custom indicator"; break;
case 4073: error_string="no history data"; break;
case 4074: error_string="not enough memory for history data"; break;
case 4075: error_string="not enough memory for indicator"; break;
case 4099: error_string="end of file"; break;
case 4100: error_string="some file error"; break;
case 4101: error_string="wrong file name"; break;
case 4102: error_string="too many opened files"; break;
case 4103: error_string="cannot open file"; break;
case 4104: error_string="incompatible access to a file"; break;
case 4105: error_string="no order selected"; break;
case 4106: error_string="unknown symbol"; break;
case 4107: error_string="invalid price parameter for trade function"; break;
case 4108: error_string="invalid ticket"; break;
case 4109: error_string="trade is not allowed in the expert properties"; break;
case 4110: error_string="longs are not allowed in the expert properties"; break;
case 4111: error_string="shorts are not allowed in the expert properties"; break;
case 4200: error_string="object already exists"; break;
case 4201: error_string="unknown object property"; break;
case 4202: error_string="object does not exist"; break;
case 4203: error_string="unknown object type"; break;
case 4204: error_string="no object name"; break;
case 4205: error_string="object coordinates error"; break;
case 4206: error_string="no specified subwindow"; break;
case 4207: error_string="graphical object error"; break;
case 4210: error_string="unknown chart property"; break;
case 4211: error_string="chart not found"; break;
case 4212: error_string="chart subwindow not found"; break;
case 4213: error_string="chart indicator not found"; break;
case 4220: error_string="symbol select error"; break;
case 4250: error_string="notification error"; break;
case 4251: error_string="notification parameter error"; break;
case 4252: error_string="notifications disabled"; break;
case 4253: error_string="notification send too frequent"; break;
case 4260: error_string="ftp server is not specified"; break;
case 4261: error_string="ftp login is not specified"; break;
case 4262: error_string="ftp connect failed"; break;
case 4263: error_string="ftp connect closed"; break;
case 4264: error_string="ftp change path error"; break;
case 4265: error_string="ftp file error"; break;
case 4266: error_string="ftp error"; break;
case 5001: error_string="too many opened files"; break;
case 5002: error_string="wrong file name"; break;
case 5003: error_string="too long file name"; break;
case 5004: error_string="cannot open file"; break;
case 5005: error_string="text file buffer allocation error"; break;
case 5006: error_string="cannot delete file"; break;
case 5007: error_string="invalid file handle (file closed or was not opened)"; break;
case 5008: error_string="wrong file handle (handle index is out of handle table)"; break;
case 5009: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_WRITE flag"; break;
case 5010: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_READ flag"; break;
case 5011: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_BIN flag"; break;
case 5012: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_TXT flag"; break;
case 5013: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_TXT or FILE_CSV flag"; break;
case 5014: error_string="file must be opened with FILE_CSV flag"; break;
case 5015: error_string="file read error"; break;
case 5016: error_string="file write error"; break;
case 5017: error_string="string size must be specified for binary file"; break;
case 5018: error_string="incompatible file (for string arrays-TXT, for others-BIN)"; break;
case 5019: error_string="file is directory, not file"; break;
case 5020: error_string="file does not exist"; break;
case 5021: error_string="file cannot be rewritten"; break;
case 5022: error_string="wrong directory name"; break;
case 5023: error_string="directory does not exist"; break;
case 5024: error_string="specified file is not directory"; break;
case 5025: error_string="cannot delete directory"; break;
case 5026: error_string="cannot clean directory"; break;
case 5027: error_string="array resize error"; break;
case 5028: error_string="string resize error"; break;
case 5029: error_string="structure contains strings or dynamic arrays"; break;
default: error_string="unknown error";
}
//---
return(error_string);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| convert red, green and blue values to color |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int RGB(int red_value,int green_value,int blue_value)
{
//--- check parameters
if(red_value<0) red_value=0;
if(red_value>255) red_value=255;
if(green_value<0) green_value=0;
if(green_value>255) green_value=255;
if(blue_value<0) blue_value=0;
if(blue_value>255) blue_value=255;
//---
green_value<<=8;
blue_value<<=16;
return(red_value+green_value+blue_value);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| right comparison of 2 doubles |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CompareDoubles(double number1,double number2)
{
if(NormalizeDouble(number1-number2,8)==0) return(true);
else return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| up to 16 digits after decimal point |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DoubleToStrMorePrecision(double number,int precision)
{
static double DecimalArray[17]=
{
1.0,
10.0,
100.0,
1000.0,
10000.0,
100000.0,
1000000.0,
10000000.0,
100000000.0,
1000000000.0,
10000000000.0,
100000000000.0,
1000000000000.0,
10000000000000.0,
100000000000000.0,
1000000000000000.0,
10000000000000000.0
};
double rem,integer,integer2;
string intstring,remstring,retstring;
bool isnegative=false;
int rem2;
//---
if(precision<0) precision=0;
if(precision>16) precision=16;
//---
double p=DecimalArray[precision];
if(number<0.0)
{
isnegative=true;
number=-number;
}
integer=MathFloor(number);
rem=MathRound((number-integer)*p);
remstring="";
for(int i=0; i<precision; i++)
{
integer2=MathFloor(rem/10);
rem2=(int)NormalizeDouble(rem-integer2*10,0);
remstring=IntegerToString(rem2)+remstring;
rem=integer2;
}
//---
intstring=DoubleToStr(integer,0);
if(isnegative)
retstring="-"+intstring;
else
retstring=intstring;
if(precision>0)
retstring=retstring+"."+remstring;
//---
return(retstring);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| convert integer to string contained input's hexadecimal notation |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string IntegerToHexString(int integer_number)
{
string hex_string="00000000";
int value,shift=28;
//---
for(int i=0; i<8; i++)
{
value=(integer_number>>shift)&0x0F;
if(value<10)
hex_string=StringSetChar(hex_string,i,ushort(value+'0'));
else
hex_string=StringSetChar(hex_string,i,ushort((value-10)+'A'));
shift-=4;
}
//---
return(hex_string);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- www.mql4.com
i can attach the EA
-
Do not post executables (EX4). We can do nothing with that. If you want help with your code, you must post your code.
-
Why did you post the library code? We know that.
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Need help with fix this error