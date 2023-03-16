how to add Expert Advisor Product?

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How to add Expert Advisor Product? Me failed to add Product here... Can any1 help me?
[Deleted]  
We cannot read your mind nor see your computer. We are unable to help if you don't explain in detail.
 
 it said like this Fernando, can u help me?
Files:
Screenshot_73.png  83 kb
 

in your EA code, add:

#property strict

then recompile it again.

[Deleted]  
Willy Wijaya #it said like this Fernando, can u help me?

You will need to fix your code. Besides adding the strict property described in the previous post, you will then need to fix every compiler error and warning.

For best results make sure your code is in the modern MQL4+ style. You will also need to make sure that you do all the following too ...

Articles

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Please read and follow the Market Rules.
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