MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad update: Improved on-chart trading and analytical functions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My MT5 chart on iphone has shrunk and moved to the left.
Ari X, 2023.03.09 10:42
Hi Everyone,
I'm new to MT5 and have only been using it for a few days. I opened the app this morning on my iphone and realized that the chart was no longer taking up the full screen but it has kind of shrunk to where it is only taking up 75% of the screen now. The right and bottom of the screen is blank.
I have attached 2 screenshots. The first is my mt5 screen and the second is my mt4. As you can see the mt4 chart takes up the whole screen but the mt5 chart doesn't anymore.
I want to have my mt5 screen looking like my mt4 screen.
Can someone who has dealt with this problem or knows how to deal with this offer some advice?
Thank you
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 mobile app not displaying properly on ios.
u.ahmed, 2023.03.09 13:29Since the recent update to MT5 on IOS, the chart does no display properly when on zoomed mode on the device settings.
Thank you for the update. Much appreciated.
On iOS, when you touch that symbol you see in the image in point 8 (the square with an upward arrow), it opens up a window where you can choose to share via eMail, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, etc.
On iOS, when you touch that symbol you see in the image in point 8 (the square with an upward arrow), it opens up a window where you can choose to share via eMail, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, etc.
Ah . I see . Thank you Fernando
What the "competition" would hate would be being able to "read" a screenshot and rebuild the indicators and objects (since the indicators selection is fixed and limited) ,and share that screenshot to be available for others to "import" (assuming the image was not corrupted much by compression and cropping).
Furthermore easily sending these "configs" between MT5 - Mql5Channels - MT5PC would be the next step
On my iPad I can longer open multiple charts in MT5, version 3907
On my android mobile I can, version 3905
Why is the feature missing?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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A new version of the MetaTrader 5 mobile platform has become available in the App Store on March 6, 2023. The update provides a plethora of new features and improvements:
Only limit orders were available in earlier versions. Select the required type by successively pressing the button in the bottom chart panel.
Trading can be limited for various reasons: investor mode connection; a trading agreement has not been accepted; broker verification has not been completed and others. Previously, the reason for the unavailability of trading functions was not explained.
Now, if trading is restricted, the order placing button in the Trade section will be grayed out. When pressed, it will show the relevant information and recommendations.
Now, when the user connects to an account with advanced authentication, the app will show a brief description of the required actions.
A certificate can be imported from a PFX file. Save the necessary file in the Files app and then use the import function in the start dialog.
It has also become possible to import certificates to files, which enables the use of certificates on other devices. To do this, go to Settings \ Certificates and select "Export" in the certificate menu.
Update your MetaTrader 5 application through the App Store and evaluate the new features.